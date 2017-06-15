Air bag maker Takata said to plan bankruptcy filings as soon as next week

Takata, the air-bag maker behind the biggest safety recall in automotive history, plans to file for bankruptcy as soon as next week, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Japanese company is expected to seek protection in its home country first, with its U.S. subsidiary filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy shortly thereafter, said the person, who asked not to identified because the matter isn't public and the timing could change. A representative for the Tokyo-based company couldn't immediately be reached outside normal business hours.

The Nikkei reported earlier that Takata is expected to file for bankruptcy in Japan as early as this month, with liabilities exceeding $9.02 billion (1 trillion yen). The company's steering committee has recommended Key Safety Systems Inc., a U.S. air-bag maker owned by China's Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp., as the preferred bidder for the entire manufacturer.