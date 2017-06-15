Bed company to open customer service center in Louisiana

Elmwood, La. • A Minneapolis company that makes adjustable-firmness beds plans a phone and live chat service and sales center that it says will bring 225 jobs to Jefferson Parish.

The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission, or JEDCO, says in a news release Thursday that the Select Comfort Corp. has begun hiring with starting salaries of $30,000 a year.

Officials say they plan to hire 50 people before opening the center in August.

The $1 billion company makes Sleep Number beds, with factories in South Carolina and Utah. Its headquarters and existing service center are in Minneapolis.

JEDCO says it offered a performance-based grant of up to $800,000 for lease assistance, infrastructure costs and relocation expenses.