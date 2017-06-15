Nike to slash 1,400 jobs, cut sneaker styles in shakeup

New York • Nike wants to be more nimble on its feet.

The sneaker maker said Thursday that it plans to sell more shoes directly to customers online as part of a restructuring in which it also will cut about 1,400 jobs. It is reducing the number of sneaker and clothing styles it makes by a quarter to focus on hot sellers.

Nike said the moves will help it offer more products to customers faster. It will make its sneaker-selling apps available in more countries at a time when many big retailers and department stores are closing stores as more people shop online. "We're getting even more aggressive in the digital marketplace," said CEO Mark Parker.