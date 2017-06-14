Biogen, Anadarko slump; H&R Block rises

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
• Biogen Inc., down 8.05 to $253.37
The drugmaker's chief financial officer is leaving to take the same role at Alexion Pharmaceuticals.
• H&R Block Inc., up $2.14 to $29.13
The tax preparer had a stronger fourth quarter than analysts expected.
• Southern Co., up 16 cents to $51.22
High-dividend stocks including utilities and real estate investment trusts climbed Wednesday as bond yields fell.
• GameStop Corp., down 35 cents to $21.63
The Commerce Department said retail sales fell in May as people spent less at electronics retailers and department stores.