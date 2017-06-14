Bike swap to aid Bonanza Flat campaign

Utah Open Lands and its fundraising campaign to preserve Bonanza Flat from development will be the beneficiary of a bike swap Saturday and Sunday at 2nd Tracks Sports, 2927 E. 3300 South, in Millcreek.

Store owner Ben Johnson said all proceeds from the $25-per-bike entrant's fee will go to the nonprofit group's efforts to raise $38 million to buy the 1,350-acre parcel on the Summit County side of the Wasatch Mountain ridgeline.

Accessible from Salt Lake County via Big Cottonwood Canyon and Guardsman's Pass, Bonanza Flat likely would become a 260-unit real estate development with luxury homes if Utah Open Lands cannot raise the money this week.