Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Mid-June gas prices are high but steady

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 3 hours ago

After spiking up over Memorial Day weekend, gasoline prices held fairly steady this past week across Utah.

AAA Utah spokesman Mike Blasky said the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline statewide was $2.54 on Tuesday, the same price drivers paid a week ago. Prices also were stable in Salt Lake City and Provo, holding at $2.50 and $2.49, respectively.

"Demand is increasing in the region ahead of the summer travel season," Blasky said, "but refinery production is still high. If refiners continue to produce record amounts of gasoline and oversupply the market, consumers will reap the benefit."

Utahns are paying 13 cents a gallon more for gas than a year ago, 9 cents more than a month ago, he noted. That price also tops the national average — $2.33 cents on Tuesday. A year ago, it was $2.30.

Within Utah, gas was cheapest in Provo, while Logan and Salt Lake City tied a penny back at $2.50. Ogden was right behind at $2.51, followed by Vernal ($2.54) and St. George ($2.57). The gas-pump meter ran much faster at stations in Moab, where the average price was $2.77 a gallon.

Mike Gorrell

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()