Mid-June gas prices are high but steady

After spiking up over Memorial Day weekend, gasoline prices held fairly steady this past week across Utah.

AAA Utah spokesman Mike Blasky said the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline statewide was $2.54 on Tuesday, the same price drivers paid a week ago. Prices also were stable in Salt Lake City and Provo, holding at $2.50 and $2.49, respectively.

"Demand is increasing in the region ahead of the summer travel season," Blasky said, "but refinery production is still high. If refiners continue to produce record amounts of gasoline and oversupply the market, consumers will reap the benefit."

Utahns are paying 13 cents a gallon more for gas than a year ago, 9 cents more than a month ago, he noted. That price also tops the national average — $2.33 cents on Tuesday. A year ago, it was $2.30.