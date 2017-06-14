Snowy winter yields record ski season

Utah ski resorts attracted a record-setting number of skiers and boarders this past winter, surpassing the mark set just a year earlier.

The state's 14 resorts had 4,584,658 million skier days in the 2016-17 season, a 2.9 percent increase over the previous winter (4,457,575).

The season total also represents an 8.4 percent bump over Utah's five-year average of 4,231,276, Ski Utah President Nathan Rafferty said Wednesday during the ski industry marketing organization's winter wrapup.

"The continued growth shows Utah's winter sports industry is thriving," he added. "While there is still room to grow, we could not have asked for better results this year."