It snowed so much this winter that Utah ski areas broke records

Winter's late arrival put a damper on some travel plans over the important Thanksgiving weekend.

Up through Nov. 20, only 12 inches of snow had fallen at Alta Ski Area, which maintains daily snowfall records. But once snow started falling, it came often and with a fury.

From Nov. 21-28, Alta received 62½ inches of snow. On 21 occasions during the winter, the resort atop Little Cottonwood Canyon measured 10 inches or more. Another 24 times, early-morning skiers cut tracks through 5 to 8 inches of new snow.

The records also showed some good multiday dumps — 43½ inches from Feb. 21-23, 56½ inches from April 24-28 and, best of all, 71½ inches from Jan. 19-24.

"Mother Nature did come through for us," Rafferty said, noting the 2016-17 season lasted 197 days, ending Sunday with the final day at Snowbird Ski & Summer Resort.

Honors for the most snow went to Brighton Resort, which collected 632 inches during the season, including more than 200 inches in January.

Weather conditions also were favorable at Snowbasin Resort above Ogden. It received 443 inches of snow, up from a season average closer to 300 inches.

"We groomed the [2002 Olympic] men's downhill course from top to bottom several times this year," said resort spokeswoman Megan Collins, "and had our earliest opening of the John Paul chairlift in five years."

Snowbasin also had a successful beginners' program, which involved 1,500 new skiers and 'boarders last winter. "We hope that will make them lifetime skiers," she added.

Emily Summers was bullish about the winter experience at both resorts she represents — Deer Valley and Solitude.

Solitude sold more season passes this year and also came close to matching the state's increase in visitation, she said, citing growth among both local and destination skiers.

Summers said out-of-towners flocked to Deer Valley this winter, particularly families with school-age children, "selling out our ski school for the whole month of March."

Down south at Brian Head Resort outside of Parowan, plentiful snow enticed "an explosion" of visitors from Las Vegas and southern California, said spokesman Mark Wilder.

With all of these resorts getting so much snow, Alta didn't lure as many additional skiers as one might think, said spokeswoman Connie Marshall, although its season results were in line with the state's.