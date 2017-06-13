Do not open until 2087: Salt Lake Chamber replaces time capsule

For the Salt Lake Chamber's 130th anniversary celebration in April, leaders of the business group opened up the cornerstone of the Commercial Club Building on Exchange Place and removed a time capsule buried there in 1909 by their predecessors.

To give future chamber members a similar thrill of discovery when the organization reaches its 200th birthday, President and CEO Lane Beattie and other chamber members inserted their own time capsule Tuesday into the same cavity behind the Commercial Club cornerstone.

The new time capsule will be filled with documents and items about chamber history and its current state of affairs, Beattie said. The 1909 time capsule included a copper box containing a Bible, a 1909 Commercial Club yearbook, a copy of the speech given at the cornerstone laying, business cards from the contractors who built the structure, and the Commercial Club's 1909 complaint against the railroads.