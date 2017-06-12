Sudden technology tumble drives stocks down

"Any time that you have that degree of extreme sector outperformance, two things happen: the overall market tends to get a bit more volatile, and the leading group tends to underperform the laggards," he said.

Investors took a new look at some groups of companies that haven't done that well in 2017, including energy, telecommunications and real estate companies. Some of the best-performing stocks fell, including consumer-focused companies, health care companies, utilities and basic materials makers.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index dipped 2.38 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,429.39. The Dow Jones industrial average, which closed at a record high Friday, lost 36.30 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,235.67. The Nasdaq composite dropped 32.45 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,175.46. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks slid 2.50 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,419.21.

Apple shed $3.66, or 2.5 percent, to $145.32 while Alphabet lost $8.31 to $961.81. Facebook fell $1.16 to $148.44 while Microsoft sank 54 cents to $69.78. Other 2017 top performers like Activision Blizzard, Netflix and Skyworks Solutions also tumbled.

Technology stocks have done far better than the rest of the market this year and were close to all-time highs before Friday's drop. The technology component of the S&P 500 index shed 2.7 percent Friday, which erased a month's worth of gains.

General Electric, meanwhile, made its biggest gain in almost two years after it said CEO Jeffrey Immelt will step down after 16 years at the helm. John Flannery, the head of GE's health care division, will take over the post in August. Immelt will remain GE's chairman until the end of this year. In recent years GE has sold or split off numerous businesses, including its financial services division, and focused on new technologies as it returned to its roots as an industrial company.

GE stock gained $1, or 3.6 percent, to $28.94, for its largest one-day jump since October 2015.

Benchmark U.S. crude added 25 cents to $46.08 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 14 cents to $48.29 a barrel in London. Among energy companies, Exxon Mobil rose 80 cents, or 1 percent, to $82.93 and Chevron picked up $1.64, or 1.5 percent, to $108.04.

Energy companies are down 12 percent this year and phone companies have fallen almost 9 percent, but both climbed Monday as investors bought stocks that have struggled this year. Verizon added 47 cents, or 1 percent, to $47.19. Real estate companies have lagged the market this year, and they rose as well.

Stocks that took a rare downturn included Amazon, which dropped $13.48, or 1.4 percent, to $964.83, and drug and medical device maker Baxter International, which lost $1.76, or 3 percent, to $57.15.

The Federal Reserve will meet Tuesday and Wednesday, and investors expect the central bank to raise interest rates for the third time since December.

Emanuel, of UBS, said that if the Fed takes an upbeat view of the economy, investors will likely keep selling technology stocks and put their money into consumer-focused companies, banks, and other industries that should benefit from continued economic growth. But if the Fed is more pessimistic, investors may look for yield and safer investments and buy bonds and high-dividend stocks instead.

Bond prices wobbled and turned lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.21 percent from 2.20 percent.

In other energy trading, wholesale gasoline dipped 1 cent to $1.49 a gallon. Heating oil lost less than 1 cent to $1.43 a gallon. Natural gas fell 2 cents to $3.02 per 1,000 cubic feet.