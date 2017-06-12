Eight companies get entrepreneur awards

"Entrepreneur of the Year" honors were awarded Saturday to executives of eight Utah companies at a black-tie affair at The Grand America Hotel, sponsored by EY, the accounting firm formerly known as Ernst and Young.

More than 1,000 people attended the regional gala in Salt Lake City, one of many in the 145 cities in 60 countries where the EY Entrepreneur of the Year contest recognizes business leaders who have "disrupted industries, created new product categories and successfully brought innovation and technology to traditional industries."

Honorees and their categories were:

• Nate and Vanessa Quigley, Chatbooks, Inc., Provo — direct-to-consumer products.