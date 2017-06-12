Utah State demonstrators protest Koch brothers donation

Logan • Protesters at Utah State University are speaking out against a $25 million donation from the billionaire Koch brothers.

The Logan Herald Journal reports the group projected a massive image of the brothers on the side of the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business on Friday. The picture shows the two men with the word "Sold!" above their heads.

The protest comes after Utah State announced two gifts totaling $50 million, the largest in school history. The other $25 million came from the Huntsman foundation.

USU alum Darren Bingham says he wants people to know not everyone at the school supports the donation.