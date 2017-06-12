Brazil’s crisis is stalling economic reforms seen as crucial

Congress — and action on the reforms — has all but come to a halt in recent weeks after a recording emerged in which Temer apparently endorses the payment of hush money to a former lawmaker imprisoned on money laundering and corruption charges. He has also been accused of accepting bribes. He denies wrongdoing, but he could soon face formal charges.

The country's political and business class has been distracted, when not terrified, by a stream of revelations about bribery, kickbacks and general corruption centered on the national oil company, Petrobras, that has led to the jailing of dozens of the country's elite. The politicians also face an impending deadline: next year's October elections.

"The only thing that appears certain is that the reform agenda has been compromised," said Silvio Campos Neto, an economist at Tendencias, a Sao Paulo-based consultancy. "The survival of this government is uncertain, and this has a negative impact on the resumption of investments."

Business leaders and top economists argue that reforms are needed to convince investors to start pouring money again into Latin America's largest economy, which is tentatively emerging from a deep recession.

They've been backing Temer's proposed reforms that would lengthen the legal work day, let agreements negotiated between employees and bosses override some labor laws and allow companies to outsource more work and hire temporary workers for longer — potentially reducing the number of jobs with full benefits.

Temer also wants workers to contribute longer before they receive pension benefits. Many public workers in Brazil now can retire at age 54 with nearly full benefits. The reforms would set a minimum retirement age for the first time in Brazil, at 65 for men and 62 for women.

The proposed cuts are one reason Temer's approval rating is below 10 percent in many polls, giving him no political leverage beyond the doors of congress, where his nervous allies hold a majority.

Unions staged an April 28 general strike that brought much of the country to a halt, and they promise more action.

If Temer doesn't listen, "we will once again stop Brazil and then maybe Brasilia will hear the voice of the people," said Joao Cayres, director of the Central Workers Union, which represents over 7 million people.

Business-minded economists argue that current labor laws discourage hiring. And the generous benefits for retirees are taking an increasing chunk of the country's gross domestic product.

"The economy won't collapse if Congress fails to approve the reforms, but its recovery will be slow and full of uncertainty," Ricardo Ribeiro, of Sao Paulo's MCM Consultancy.

Temer, who denies wrongdoing, argues he can still deliver the reforms.

At a meeting of business leaders on May 30, he insisted the economy was "on the right track" and promised to leave "the house in order" for the next president.

Two days later, he got a rare piece of good news: The country's gross domestic product expanded by 1 percent in the first quarter of this year as compared to the last quarter of 2016 thanks in part to bumper harvests of soy and corn.

It was the first time GDP had grown after eight consecutive quarters of contraction, ending Brazil's worst recession in decades. The economy has been dragged down in large part by a slump in global prices for its commodities.