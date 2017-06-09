EU says time pressing hard to start Brexit talks

Now with the anniversary of Britain's landmark June 23 Brexit vote looming and still no serious negotiations underway, many EU nations and top officials have had enough.

May Friday insisted that she would stick to the Brexit timetable. But she was forced into an alliance with a small party in Northern Ireland, the Democratic Unionist Party, just to stay in power.

"This government will guide the country through the crucial Brexit talks ... and deliver on the will of the British people by taking the United Kingdom out of the European Union," she said.

Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament's top Brexit official, is eager to get talks started.

"I hope the U.K. will soon have a stable government to start negotiations," he told The Associated Press. "It is not only about the U.K., but also about the future of Europe."

The Czech prime minister said Friday that Britain should not be granted any extension on the two-year deadline for the Brexit talks. Bohuslav Sobotka said that too much time had already been wasted.

"I don't think we should talk about some prolongation of the deadline," he said in Prague. "We should clearly come to terms with the British to start as quickly as possible."

In the wake of last year's Brexit referendum, called and lost by Prime Minister David Cameron, Britain's Conservative party took a long time to reorganize itself before it finally triggered the Brexit negotiations on March 29.

Then in April, Cameron's successor, May, called an early election that again stalled talks with Brussels. To make matters worse, she saw her majority evaporate.

"I thought surrealism was a Belgian invention," quipped Verhofstadt, a former Belgian prime minister.

The talks were set to officially begin on June 19. Now, all remains unclear.

The decision of Britain to leave was a shocking and cathartic moment in the 60-year history of the bloc, whose member states want to keep Britain as a close partner once it is out. That is why the EU wants the talks to go smoothly.

Within the two years of talks, Britain wants to not only agree on the terms of its exit but also negotiate a new relationship on things like trade and security. The risk of having no deal worries some in Britain, particularly businesses.