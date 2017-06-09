Nordstrom family is considering store buyout

Buyout » Stock surges on news of potential offer by the store’s namesake family to acquire all public shares.

New York • Members of the Nordstrom family including co-presidents Blake, Peter and Erik Nordstrom are considering making an offer to buy out the 70 percent of the department store's stock they don't already own.

Nordstrom Inc. said Thursday that the group also includes President of Stores James Nordstrom and Chairman Emeritus Bruce Nordstrom.

Shares in the department store chain, which have fallen by about a third since December, rebounded more than 10 percent on the news.

Department stores in general have seen their sales and financial results battered as consumers shop more online and at off-price retailers, and are spending their money more on experiences and less on clothing, on which department stores are heavily dependent.