Briefs: Utah Foundation, PECO, Utopia, Inc., PRMI, rural housing

Peter Reichard selected as new president of Utah Foundation

Peter Reichard has been named president of the Utah Foundation, a nonpartisan research organization based in Salt Lake City.

Reichard, a former journalist, will take over July 1, replacing longtime president Steve Kroes, who is retiring after 16 years in the post.

Reichard has for the past 15 years served as director of research for the Bureau of Governmental Research in New Orleans.

Reichard is president of the Governmental Research Association, a national organization of research professionals in the public sector.

Earlier in his career, Reichard was a journalist, including a stint as managing editor of a business weekly.