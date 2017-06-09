Greek protesters pelt police with fish

Athens • Protesters outside Greece's parliament threw boxes of fish at police on Friday ahead of a vote that approved new austerity measures.

Members of a communist-backed labor union hurled the crates of sardines at police as lawmakers debated the cuts, which were added to draft legislation on fishing regulations in an attempt to speed up their passage through parliament.

Greece's left-wing government is trying to reach a deal on reforms with international bailout lenders that would unfreeze the flow of the country's rescue loans. Without an agreement, the country would risk default next month.

The austerity measures were approved despite strong protests from opposition parties which called the legislative maneuver unconstitutional.