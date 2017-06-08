Quantcast
Amazon gets $5.6M incentive to build $200 million facility in Utah

By connect
First Published      Updated 20 minutes ago
Tech giant Amazon will build a facility in Utah, with help from a $5.6 million state tax incentive, Gov. Gary Herbert and the Governor's Office of Economic Development said Thursday.

Not much is known yet publicly about what this facility, other than it is expected to create at least 130 jobs in the next eight years and involve a capital investment of $200 million by Amazon, the world's largest internet-based retailer.

But GOED's board knew enough about the project Thursday to award it a $5.6 million, post-performance tax credit rebate.

Those 130 jobs — the facility actually may employ more than 200, company officials said — will pay 110 percent of the average wage in the county where the plant is built.

Over the eight-year period of the agreement, new wages are expected to total $85.5 million. New state revenues from corporate, payroll and sales taxes are projected to top $28.4 million.

Salt Lake City officials declined to comment on the project.

"The city doesn't comment on recruitment efforts until the company makes an official announcement," said city spokesman Matthew Rojas.

