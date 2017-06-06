Looking to propose a shareholder vote? It may get tougher

Critics warn that the restriction would diminish the ability of individuals, public pension funds and social investment funds to influence corporate behavior.

"It would have a chilling effect on small shareholders' ability to effect change," says John Roe, head of ISS Analytics at Institutional Shareholder Services, which advises investors on shareholder ballots.

Companies counter that the provision would lighten the nuisance costs they bear to keep unneeded proposals off shareholder ballots. Corporations routinely spend time and money to mount cases against such proposals to regulators and sometimes to fight them in court.

The nearly 600-page bill to roll back the 2010 Dodd-Frank legislation, which tightened rules for big banks and consumer finance companies to try to prevent another crisis, is expected to pass the Republican-led House. It faces a rougher road in the Senate.

Under the shareholder provision, individuals or groups of investors who wish to put proposals to a vote would have to hold more of a company's stock — and to have held it longer — than they now do. About one-third of proposals wouldn't make the cut, Roe estimates.

Public companies hold a significant edge in the balance of power with shareholders — by, for example, controlling access to the annual proxy ballots that guide voting. In recent years, groups of shareholders have fought, with rising success, to get names of alternative candidates for board seats on ballots.

The swaggering billionaire investors who fight big companies, like Carl Icahn and Bill Ackman, can sometimes force strategic changes. But the new requirements would reduce the influence of individual investors, public pension funds and social investment funds that hold smaller portions of company stock.

Consider John Chevedden. A self-described activist investor with slim holdings in about 80 companies, Chevedden files more proposals, by far, than any individual, public pension or social investment fund: 858 from 2010 through 2017 so far. (The next-biggest was the New York State Common Retirement Fund, a pension fund, with 323.) Chevedden tends to focus on access to proxy ballots, votes for corporate directors and shareholder rights.

He has achieved majority votes — sometimes despite company opposition — for about 40 percent of his proposals, according to ISS. The proposals, like nearly all shareholder resolutions, are nonbinding. But sometimes they'll lead companies to present their own, modified versions to appease shareholders.

At shareholder meetings, Chevedden has at times felt a security guard's hand on his shoulder as he stood at the microphone.

"I ask pointed questions," he said by phone from his home office near Los Angeles. "I want to improve governance."

Chevedden pushed successfully this year at Marathon Petroleum to adopt a simple majority vote for directors instead of a supermajority of 80 percent now required. Marathon had asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to keep the proposal off the proxy statement. But the SEC staff ruled against the company. The proposal drew 72 percent of the vote at Marathon's April meeting.

Under the Republican legislation, shareholders would have to own at least 1 percent of a company's stock for at least three years to put a proposal on the ballot. That compares with the current requirement of $2,000 worth of stock for one year.

At Apple's current share price of $154, for example, you'd have to hold about $8 billion in stock — 52 million shares.