Fitbit loses ground to Apple and Xiaomi in wearable-device race Fitbit fell to third place in the wearable-device market in the first quarter, losing out to rival connected watches and fitness bands from Apple and Xiaomi Corp.

Fitbit's share slid to 12 percent of all unit sales from 23 percent a year earlier, according to data from market researcher IDC. The San Francisco-based company saw its dominance fade even as the overall device market grew 18 percent to 24.7 million shipments worldwide. Xiaomi and Apple tied for first place, with about 15 percent each.

Despite the emergence of new competitors, Fitbit had managed to hang on to its lead in wearables for several years, benefiting from its early arrival in the rapidly growing market. In the past year, demand has dropped as consumers turn to newer devices with more functions. Sales also took a hit last year because of manufacturing mistakes.