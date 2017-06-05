Quantcast
Questar’s name is now Dominion Energy

Move reflects $4.4B acquisition last year by Dominion Resources.

Questar is no more.

The company that provides natural-gas service to more than 1 million customers in Utah and parts of Wyoming and Idaho officially became Dominion Energy on Monday, reflecting its acquisition last year for $4.4 billion by Virginia-based Dominion Resources.

Over the weekend, a replacement sign bearing the new name and logo was hoisted into place high on the south-facing wall of company headquarters at 333 S. State, readily visible to northbound traffic on State Street.

The new name first will appear on customers' bills in July, said Craig Wagstaff, president of Dominion Energy's Salt Lake City-based Western gas operations, although a notice explaining the change will be tucked into June bills.

"Changing our name to Dominion Energy more closely describes our purpose in the communities where we live and work. … The name reflects the business we're in — energy," he added. "One thing that's not going to change is our commitment to you."

Questar Corp. announced in February 2016 that it was merging into much-larger Dominion Resources. Shareholders for both companies signed off three months later and federal regulators approved the deal in October.

Wagstaff said at a Monday news conference that numerous company divisions in the 18 states where Dominion does business are taking on the Dominion Energy name. Company shares will continue to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'D.'

They also are adopting its revised logos, which maintains the look and angle of the company's 'D' but adds stripes through its blue silhouette to give the impression of flowing energy, he added.

Customer-service representatives fielding incoming calls about natural gas service already are answering the phone "Dominion Energy," Wagstaff said, and the website is now www.DominionEnergy.com.

Over the next few months, employees will switch identifying information on 100,000 gas meters from Questar to Dominion. Company shirts and hard hats with the new name will be produced and billboards will appear around the three-state area proclaiming the change.

The change also affects Questar's subsidiaries. Wexpro, the company's exploration arm, will become Dominion Energy Wexpro. Questar Pipeline will be Dominion Energy Questar Pipeline.

Known at its 1928 founding as Western Public Service Commission, set up to bring natural gas to Salt Lake City from the gas fields of southwestern Wyoming, the company became Mountain Fuel Supply Co. in 1935.

It retained that title until 1984, when Mountain Fuel shareholders picked Questar Corp. as the holding company's name.

AT A GLANCE

Dominion Resources*

Revenues » $11.7 billion

Earnings » $2.3 billion

Employees » 16,200 in 18 states

Customers » 6 million

Assets » $71.6 billion — including power plants with 26,200 megawatts of generating capacity, 15,000 miles of natural-gas transmission lines, 6,600 miles of electronic transmission lines, 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity and a $1 billion investment in solar energy in southern Utah.

*In 2016

Source Dominion Energy

