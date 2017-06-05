US factory orders slipped in April, investment weak

Washington • Orders to U.S. factories fell in April for the first time in five months amid declining demand for heavy machinery, iron and steel, and commercial airplanes. A key category that tracks business investment was weak for a third month.

Factory orders edged down 0.2 percent in April after a 1 percent increase in March, the Commerce Department said Monday. It was the first decline since a 2.3 percent drop last November.

A category that serves as a proxy for business investment posted a tiny 0.1 percent gain. Orders in this closely watched category had been flat in March.