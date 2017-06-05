Liz Weston: Money hacks for real people

DOUBLE DIP ON RETIREMENT SAVINGS

Contributions to retirement accounts are typically deductible, which means workers don't have to pay income tax on the money they put into 401(k)s, 403(b)s and in many cases IRAs.

Many people don't realize, though, that they also could receive a tax credit for the same contributions. A tax credit is better than a deduction, because it's a dollar-for-dollar reduction in your taxes — perhaps all the way to zero.

The saver's credit can shave up to $2,000 off the tax bill of low- to middle-income workers, but only about a third of U.S. workers are aware the credit exists, according to a 2016 survey by the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. (The credit also works for after-tax contributions to Roth IRAs and employer plans.)

In 2017, the maximum adjusted gross income you can make and still claim the credit is:

— $31,000 for single filers

— $46,500 for a head of household

— $62,000 for married couples filing jointly

You can claim the credit using IRS Form 8880. Publication 590-A has the details.

IMPROVE CASH FLOW WITH NEW BILL DATES

About 1 in 5 U.S. adults doesn't pay all bills on time, according to the National Foundation for Credit Counseling's 2016 Consumer Financial Literacy Survey. For most, the issue isn't lack of funds: 89 percent of adults polled in a recent NerdWallet survey said they made enough to cover their expenses, and 56 percent said they had money left over.

So why do we pay late? The culprits may be forgetfulness and ragged cash flows. The money's coming in, but not always at the right time to cover all the bills. One potential solution to both problems is to change the days when bills come due.

Most credit card companies, many cell phone companies and some utilities allow customers to change their due dates. Mortgage, auto loan and student loan due dates typically can't be changed, but most of these loans have grace periods that allow borrowers to make payments within 10 to 15 days of the due date without incurring late fees. Clustering due dates to better coincide with your paydays can make these bills easier to remember and to pay.

Forgetfulness also can be cured by setting up automatic payments, but that's not the most popular solution. Only 32 percent of bills paid online are set up on a recurring basis, according to How Americans Pay Their Bills, the latest study by electronic payments company ACI Worldwide.

Another reason to move bill due dates: to make sure your most important expenses get paid if there are months when your income won't stretch to cover everything. Failing to pay a credit card or student loan will hurt your credit scores, but failing to pay rent can get you evicted.