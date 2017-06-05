Solid pace of expansion in U.S. services shows firmer economy

Industries making up the bulk of the U.S. economy continued to expand at a solid pace in May, adding to signs of steady growth this quarter, a survey from the Institute for Supply Management showed Monday.

Highlights of ISM Non-Manufacturing (May)

- Non-manufacturing index eased to 56.9 (forecast was 57.1) from 57.5 in April; readings above 50 indicate growth.

- New orders gauge dropped to a six-month low of 57.7 from 63.2, which was the highest since August 2005.

- Employment measure rebounded to 57.8, the strongest since July 2015, from an eight-month low of 51.4.

Key takeaways:

While the slower pace of orders represents a pullback from a more than 10-year high reached a month earlier, the index level remains consistent with steady, yet uneven, growth.