United Airlines suspends flights to Venezuela starting July 1

United Airlines Inc. will suspend flights to Venezuela next month, a move that further cuts off access to the Latin American nation engulfed in violent political protests and economic chaos.

The daily service between Houston and Caracas will be canceled because of low demand, United spokesman Charles Hobart said in an email. "Because our Houston-Caracas service is not meeting our financial expectations we have decided to suspend it, effective July 1," he said.

The Venezuelan government has faced almost two months of anti-government protests. It has drastically cut imports of food and medicine in order to conserve the cash needed to pay bondholders, as oil production declines and international reserves hover near a 15-year low.