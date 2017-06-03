Briefs: Energy, Leafs, keys, West Valley City

Letters of intent are due June 16. Grant applications and additional information are available at ustar.org.

Rocky Mountain Power offers $10K discount on 2017 Leaf

For the next month, Rocky Mountain Power customers can get a $10,000 discount on an electric car — if they buy a 2017 Leaf from the utility's new partner, Nissan.

Cindy Crane, Rocky Mountain Power's president and CEO, said all utility customers and employees are eligible for the discount and that some also may qualify for a $7,500 federal tax credit.

"This joint venture is a significant way to make electric vehicles more affordable," said Crane, noting that the vehicles are available at Utah's eight Nissan dealerships — in Murray, North Salt Lake, Salt Lake City, South Jordan, Riverdale, Orem, Logan and St. George.

Key stations installed along Wasatch Front

Key-copying kiosks operated by a New York-based company called KeyMe have been set up at three Wasatch Front locations. They are at the Kmart in Murray (4670 S. 900 East), the Bed Bath & Beyond store in Midvale (7210 S. Union Park Ave.) and the Kmart in Spanish Fork (900 E. Expressway Lane).

KeyMe CEO Greg Marsh said the kiosks can copy and store virtually any house or apartment key as well as car keys, including transponders and fobs). "All keys stored at the kiosk can be retrieved and printed via a secure fingerprint scan," he added.

Best place to 'live the American dream'? West Valley City, for one.

SmartAsset, a financial technology company based in New York, considers West Valley City to be the country's best city for "living the American dream."