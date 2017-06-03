Briefs: Energy, Leafs, keys, West Valley City

Grants available to professors, students to help find rapid solutions to energy challenges
Professors and students in Utah have until June 27 to apply for state grants to help them find rapid solutions to air and water challenges facing the energy industry.
Created by USTAR and the Governor's Office of Energy Development, the Energy Research Triangle program kicked off earlier this year by teaming with the Salt Lake Chamber to identify energy challenges facing local businesses.
Now the founding agencies are offering grants of $125,000 to teams of at least three researchers from three different nonprofit institutions in Utah that are collaborating on a project. Individual students may apply for grants of $15,000 for energy-saving projects they are pursuing, said Linda Cabrales, a spokeswoman for USTAR, the Utah Science Technology and Research initiative.