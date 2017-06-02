Briefs: Storagenergy, Training Table, consumer attitudes

Founded in 2011, Storagenergy Technologies' work focuses on "high rate ammonia synthesis by intermediate temperature solid-state alkaline electrolyzer."

Thompson Thrift buys 5 Training Tables

Five Training Table restaurants along the Wasatch Front have been acquired for an undisclosed price by Thompson Thrift Retail Group, a real estate development and construction company with offices in Indiana, Arizona and Texas.

"Utah has been a market our team has been focusing on heavily for the last 18 months," said Chris Hake, Thompson's vice president for the Southwest region, citing its young population, strong housing growth and low unemployment rates. "We hope to use this initial transaction of several high-profile properties as a springboard for additional opportunities in the state."

Once a mainstay of the Salt Lake Valley fast food scene, Training Table began operations 39 years ago. The sold restaurants are in Sugar House, Riverton, Holladay, Sandy and Layton.

Hake said Pentad Retail/Hospitality agents Greg Shields, Jace Bankhead and Steve Shields helped finalize the sale.

Utah consumers head into summer with a high economic confidence

Utahns are getting pretty used to the state's economy humming along pretty smoothly.

The consumer attitude index was statistically flat over the past month, slipping from 112.9 in April to 111.9 in May. Even with that little dip, the monthly rating by Zions Bank has remained above 110 for a year now, indicating that economic prosperity remains high.

Randy Shumway, whose Cicero Group conducted the survey for Zions Bank, said Tuesday that "it's not surprising we're reaching a bit of a plateau in terms of consumer confidence in Utah. Consumers have sustained their high levels of confidence in the state's economy for a considerable time, and it's difficult to improve on something that is already so good."

Added Zions Bank President and CEO Scott Anderson: "Utah's consistent business-friendly policies allow consumers to maintain high levels of confidence in their current situations and in their economic prosperity a few months out."

"It's a great place to be heading into the summer season," he noted. "Families can enjoy their vacations absent the stress of economic uncertainty."

The survey found that 62 percent of Utahns feel business conditions are good, up from 56 percent in April. The percentage who believe local conditions will be better in six months was steady at 32 percent, while 48 percent thought the U.S. economy will improve in the next year, up from 38 percent in April.