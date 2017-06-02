UK’s May urged to take tougher line against Trump on climate

London • British Prime Minister Theresa May was accused by opponents Friday of failing to stand up to the United States over its withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.

May's office says she spoke to President Donald Trump after his announcement and "expressed her disappointment with the decision."

But Britain did not sign a joint statement by the leaders of Germany, France and Italy, who said they regretted Trump's decision and insisted that the accord cannot be renegotiated.

May's Downing St. office would not say whether she had been asked to sign it. May noted that Japan and Canada — fellow members of the G-7 group of rich industrialized nations — also were not signatories, but like Britain remain committed to the Paris agreement.