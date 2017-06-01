John Deere rises; Boeing, HP Enterprise fall

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

• Boeing Co., down 31 cents to $187.32

Canada's defense minister renewed threats to cancel an order for Boeing fighter jets because of its trade complaint against Bombardier.

• Dollar General Corp., up $4.80 to $78.19

The discount store chain announced a bigger profit and better sales than investors expected.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., down $1.29 to $17.52

The information technology company posted a smaller profit than expected.

• Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $20.40 to $138.99

The security software company did better than analysts expected in its fiscal third quarter.