Mortgage rates pause in anticipation of upcoming economic events

Mortgage rates were flat this week, seemingly pausing in anticipation of two upcoming events - Friday's employment report and the Federal Reserve meeting later this month.

According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average slipped to a new low for the year, falling to 3.94 percent with an average 0.5 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1 percent of the loan amount.) It was 3.95 percent a week ago and 3.66 percent a year ago. The 30-year fixed rate has moved lower for three weeks in a row.

The 15-year fixed-rate average was unchanged at 3.19 percent with an average 0.5 point. It was 2.92 percent a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average climbed to 3.11 percent with an average 0.5 point. It was 3.07 percent a week ago and 2.88 percent a year ago.