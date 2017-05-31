Michael Kors, Capital One fall; Analog Devices up

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

• Analog Devices Inc., up 96 cents to $85.76

The chipmaker's second-quarter results were stronger than expected, and its estimates for the current quarter were also above estimates.

• Michael Kors Holdings Inc., down $3.09 to $33.18

The luxury retailer announced weak quarterly sales and said it will close 125 stores.

• Capital One Financial Corp., down $1.36 to $76.92

Banks took steep losses as bond yields slipped.

• Hertz Global Holdings Inc., up 79 cents to $10.21

The rental car company said it will sell $1 billion in senior notes to pay off short-term debt.