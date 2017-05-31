Canada’s economy grows 3.7 percent on domestic demand

Key points:

- Canada's consumers, benefiting from a buoyant jobs market and rising home values, seem to be indefatigable. Household final consumption expenditure rose at an annualized 4.3 percent annualized pace in the first quarter. That's the fastest since 2010.

- The housing booms in Toronto and Vancouver are fueling residential investment, which was up 15.7 percent on an annualized basis in the first quarter. That's the biggest gain since the first quarter of 2012.

- Business investment made a comeback in the first quarter. Investment in non-residential structures, along with machinery and equipment, posted only its second quarterly gain since 2014, growing an annualized 10.3 percent. The increase was the largest since 2012.

- All major components of domestic demand increased in the first quarter —- a rare occurrence.

- There was a big jump in inventories, which turned out to be the biggest contributor to growth —- worth 3.6 percentage points. That may not bode well for the future if businesses decide to pare down those inventories

- The pick-up in consumption is being financed by a reduction in the household savings rate, which fell to 4.3 percent in the first quarter. That's the lowest savings rate since the first quarter of 2015.

- Residential investment may have hit its high water mark as tougher regulations and new taxes kick in. At 7.1 percent of GDP, residential investment is at the highest since 2006 and nearing the record of about 8 percent reached in the late 1980s.

- Exports disappointed, with a negative annualized reading of 0.3 percent in the first quarter. Combined with a surge of 13.7 percent in imports, the trade sector was a major drag on growth. That means the expansion is totally reliant on domestic demand, which was up an annualized 4.7 percent in the first quarter.

Big picture:

Canada's economy has emerged from the oil collapse with a vengeance, growing at a pace that are at the very high end of what Canada's economy has been able to hit in the past 15 years. It's also at the high end of growth for large rich nations.

While the performance has eaten considerably into the economy's excess capacity, caution remains amid worries about geopolitical risks and a housing market that some observers say may be on the verge of a correction.

Investors have mostly disregarded the country's improving economic performance, with the Canadian dollar the worst performing major currency this year.

"For the naysayers, a heavy contribution from inventory rebuilding will be seen as a negative for Q2 production, particularly since roughly half of that came from manufacturing. But note that Q1 also saw a surge in imports (up 13.7% annualized) which might also have been part of that inventory build and which therefore would not be a Q2 drag," said Avery Shenfled, chief economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.