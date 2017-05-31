Business therapy: Co-owners seek help when they can’t agree

Some business owners consult Alpert when they're in crisis, saying. "We're just not getting along," or "Our business is suffering and we don't know why." Others, Alpert says, sound more like romantic couples: "I feel like my voice isn't being heard. I'm not respected. I don't trust him anymore."

"It's almost as if they were in an unhappy marriage," concurs executive coach Roy Cohen.

Alpert says he's seen an increase in the past few years in the number of business partners who've sought his help. But there's no clear answer on how many overall go for counseling. Many people freely talk about being in therapy or marriage counseling, but are much less likely to reveal they've been in business relationship counseling, Cohen says.

"For some it feels like an indulgence and for some people view it as a sign of weakness," says Cohen, who's based in New York. But, he says, counseling was essential for the business partners who have consulted him.

A look at how relationship counseling has worked out for some owners:

NIPPING PROBLEMS IN THE BUD

Jessica Bridge and Dan Cypress began seeing a psychotherapist six years ago, wanting to be sure their different styles didn't cause problems in the Burlington, Vermont, real estate agency they started 10 years ago.

"Dan and I are the yin and yang of business partners. One can be impulsive and idealistic the other calculated and cautious," says Bridge, co-owner of Element Real Estate. "Sometimes it's challenging to balance these differences."

Cypress comes from a financial background, while Bridge, a former bar owner, has spent more time in customer service.

"It's a marriage of ideas and skills and it kind of made sense to see a marriage counselor," Cypress says.

Both partners thought counseling would help improve their already-good relationship.

"It was helpful to hear (from the therapist), we're different people. We don't have to act the same way," Cypress says.

COMMUNICATION AND STRATEGY PROBLEMS

Stephanie Shyu says she and her business partner collaborated well three years ago in forming AdmitSee, a San Francisco-based company that helps students apply for college and graduate school.

As time went on, they had big differences about the company's long-term strategy and how it should be managed.