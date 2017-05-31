Quantcast
St. George has nation’s third fastest job growth rate

Economy » Salt Lake City also ranks No. 3 among large metro areas with 1 million residents or more.
St. George enjoyed the third-fastest growth rate for jobs among the nation's 388 metro areas over a year period ending in April, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

And the Salt Lake City metro area tied for the third fastest for the nation's 51 largest metro areas, with populations of more than 1 million each.

The number of jobs in St. George grew by 5.2 percent in that period, up by 3,200.

The only metro areas nationally that saw bigger growth were Sebring, Fla., up 5.8 percent, and Lake Charles, La., up 5.4 percent.

In the Salt Lake City metro area, the job growth rate was 3.3 percent — adding 22,800 jobs over that past year.

The only large metro areas — with at least 1 million residents — that had higher rates were Orlando, Fla., up 3.6 percent, and Nashville, Tenn., up 3.5 percent. Tied with Salt Lake City at 3.3 percent were Atlanta and Las Vegas.

Elsewhere in Utah, the growth rate in the Provo-Orem metro area was up 4 percent (adding 9,600 jobs over the year); up 3.6 percent in Ogden-Clearfield (adding 8,800 jobs); and up 1.5 percent in Logan (adding 900 jobs).

Statewide, Utah's job growth rate was 3.3 percent, adding 46,700 jobs.

Data released Wednesday also said the statewide unemployment rate in Utah in April was 3.2 percent — down from 3.5 percent a year earlier.

The unemployment rates in Utah's metro areas were: Logan, 2.6 percent; Provo-Orem, 2.8 percent; Salt Lake City, 3.1 percent; Ogden-Clearfield, 3.2 percent; and St. George, 3.3 percent.

 

