St. George has nation’s third fastest job growth rate

Salt Lake City also ranks No. 3 among large metro areas with 1 million residents or more.

St. George enjoyed the third-fastest growth rate for jobs among the nation's 388 metro areas over a year period ending in April, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

And the Salt Lake City metro area tied for the third fastest for the nation's 51 largest metro areas, with populations of more than 1 million each.

The number of jobs in St. George grew by 5.2 percent in that period, up by 3,200.

The only metro areas nationally that saw bigger growth were Sebring, Fla., up 5.8 percent, and Lake Charles, La., up 5.4 percent.