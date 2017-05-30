Priorities of coral and coal clash in Aussie Sunshine State

Adani boasts that the mine will generate power for 100 million Indians, while providing Queensland with 10,000 jobs plus $22 billion in mining tax and royalties revenue within 30 years.

"This will assist much needed public funding to help deliver schools, hospitals, roads and other services and stimulating activity throughout the economy," an Adani statement said.

A study of coral bleaching on the reef, published in the journal Nature in March, focused international attention on the devastation to coral expanses dealt by rising ocean temperatures off Australia's coast.

Researchers found 91 percent of the 1,400-mile Great Barrier Reef had been bleached at least once during three bleaching events of the past two decades, the most serious event occurring last year.

The government authority in charge of the reef marine park reported to a Senate committee in May that as much as half of the 133,000 square miles of coral might already be dead due to bleaching.

"This has happened because of global warming. We burned too many fossil fuels and might have lost half the reef," said Sam Regester, campaign director of the activist organization GetUp.

"It's devastating. You should be furious," Regester said. "One of the wonders of the world is dying, and government has chosen to actively make it worse."

Some are concerned that the Adani mine will further damage the World Heritage-listed reef through dredging at its port at Abbot Point at the south end of the coral, dust contamination of its waters or through increased coal-carrier traffic with all its inherent risks.

But opponents argue the main threat to the reef isn't posed by the mine's proximity. They blame the sheer mass of warming carbon gases that it could unleash into the atmosphere.

The latest reef report by Climate Council, an independent think tank, said Carmichael would become Australia's largest coal mine and would have a potential lifetime of 25 to 60 years. Burning all of the coal in the Galilee Basin would release an estimated 777 million U.S. tons of carbon dioxide each year — more than 1.3 times Australia's current annual emissions from all sources.

"Put another way," the report said, "if the Galilee Basin were a country on its own, it would rank in the top 15 emitting countries in the world."

Australian Conservation Foundation, an independent environmental group, last year launched an unsuccessful court challenge to the federal government's approval under environmental law for the mine to go ahead. The foundation had argued that the government failed to fully consider the impact of coal burnt in India on the reef. The government argued that the same amount of coal could still be mined somewhere else in the world if Carmichael did not proceed.

The foundation appealed their loss in March and is waiting for the full bench of the Federal Court to make its ruling.

The mine is an integral part of what Adani calls its pit-to-plug model. Carmichael coal would be shipped to Adani power stations in the Indian cities of Mundra and Udupi in a supply chain that would insulate the company from global price fluctuations.