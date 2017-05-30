Rule would roll back birth control coverage for religious employers

The Trump administration has drafted a rule that would allow religious employers to stop covering birth control in employer health plans.
The free contraceptive mandate was one of the most controversial components of the Affordable Care Act signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2010. Supporters argue that it is a basic issue of women's rights and suggest that the increased availability of safe contraceptives contributed to a decline in teen births and abortions. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, American Academy of Pediatrics and many other medical groups further argued that there are numerous scientifically recognized benefits of birth control use in additional to preventing pregnancy.