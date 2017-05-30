U.S. Ski team raids America’s Cup for marketer Barnett

Park City-based U.S. Ski & Snowboard Association (USSA) has reached out to the sailing world for its new chief commercial officer.

Dan Barnett is being brought in from the America's Cup Event Authority and Oracle Team USA, where he was responsible for raising the sailing race's profile and commercial value.

"We have an opportunity at U.S. Ski & Snowboard to dramatically enhance our brand and the revenue needed to drive our athletic programs," said Tiger Shaw, president and CEO for the governing body of the national ski and snowboarding teams.

He said Barnett is uniquely qualified to fill this new position, which is designed to take advantage of one of the strongest brands in the Olympic movement, with well-known athletes, committed sponsors and a "powerful presence" in international broadcast and digital media.