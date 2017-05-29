As Americans take on more debt, some pockets of concern

"Some of us are worried that consumers are going back into old habits, but the U.S. consumer is in a much different position before the financial crisis and even before in the late 1990s," said Ryan Sweet, an economist with Moody's Analytics who is not related to the AP reporter.

Gone are the worries about second homes financed with no-money down mortgages. The stress points now are in three main categories: auto loans, credit cards and — to a greater extent but for different reasons — student loans.

"If it's not a tool you can use to build stability and long-term net worth, debt leads to more problems than it can solve," said Todd Christensen, a credit counselor with the nonprofit organization Debt Reduction Services.

STUDENT LOANS

Not all debt is considered equal, and both mortgages and student loans have typically been considered ways for people to leverage themselves into a better life. A home loan historically has been a way for middle-class Americans to build wealth, while student loans helped people get better-paying jobs.

Student loans have become a source of concern, though, as they become a greater proportion of the debt Americans owe — and those debts are not being paid back. In 2007, student loan debt was less than 5 percent of the debt Americans owned. That figure has more than doubled in 10 years to nearly 11 percent.

As college costs have risen and student loans get larger, the amounts that are delinquent have been increasing. Americans currently have $1.34 trillion in student loan debt, of which 10.98 percent is 90 or more days past due. That's up from 6.85 percent of loans 10 years ago.

"Student loans are a place to keep an eye on," Sweet said as a potential long-term problem for the U.S. economy.

Delinquent student loans can hurt a person's credit score, and affect the ability for a first-time buyer to qualify for a mortgage. That could become a bigger problem as millennials enter their prime years to become a homeowner.

Dallas resident Taylor Green, 29, is using debt strategically. Green, who works in finance, recently opened a credit card to help him and his fiancé pay for their wedding. He hopes to use the points he earns from that to then help cover the cost of a trip to Europe.

"We both have good, stable jobs with decent security, so we are a more comfortable taking on the debt," Green said. "But we want to pay this debt down as fast as we can once the wedding is over."

Green says he also has significant student loan debt, which is in forbearance, that he plans to tackle aggressively once the wedding is over.

CAR LOANS

Americans have been on a car-buying binge, as automakers sold a record 17.6 million cars last year to beat the level set a year earlier. People are also borrowing more money to buy their cars and are financing them for longer periods of time.

The average length of a new car loan is around 62 months, compared to 55 months before the Great Recession, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve. And delinquencies in auto loans have been inching higher as well. The percent of auto loans 90 or more past due has climbed for 13 straight months, to 2.30 percent of all loans. Five years ago, that figure was 1.63 percent.