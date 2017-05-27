Briefs: Target, aerospace, Wild Tribute

Deal terms require Target to hire someone to set up and maintain an information security program and to obtain an independent assessment of its success.

Several other technical changes also are required to prevent a repeat of the 2013 hack that occurred when Target's gateway server was accessed through credentials stolen fro a third-party vendor.

Cedar City grads set to pursue jobs in aerospace industry

Twelve students from two Iron County high schools graduated from the Utah Aerospace Pathways program, potentially setting them on a course to careers in the aerospace industry.

The students from Cedar City and Canyon View high schools earned certificates in aerospace manufacturing at Southwest Applied Technology College. The program is overseen by the Governor's Office of Economic Development, which was represented at the ceremony by managing director Ginger Chinn.

Chuck Taylor, president of SyberJet Aircraft and MSC Aerospace, also attended the graduation ceremony for Canyon View students Lyndon Ashley, Kyle Benkert, Kaden Chaston, Roman Dotson, Abraham Huxford, DeMar Miller and Domenic Puig.

Certificate recipients from Cedar High were Brandon Bairett, Alexander Kofford, Grady Marshall, Corey Miller and Jett Strand.

Apparel company becomes Wild Tribute

Flow397, a 5-year-old outdoor apparel company founded in California, has moved its headquarters to Salt Lake City and changed its name to Wild Tribute.

As part of the change, co-founders Brian Stowers and Ben Kieffner said they will donate 4 percent of proceeds from every sale to organizations that support national parks and public lands.