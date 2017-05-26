Weekly recalls: Spinner toys, wall sconces

Several models of battery-operated ride-on toys are being recalled because the acceleration pedal can stick, posing a hazard to children.
Other recalled consumer products include lamps with defective switches and wicker furniture with lead paint.
Here's a more detailed look:
RIDE-ON TOYS
DETAILS: Three models of 12-volt battery-operated ride-on toys, including Surge 12V Camo 4X4, Surge 12V XL Quad and Tonka 12V Mighty Dump trucks. The recalled ride-on toys have model numbers and date codes listed in the table below. The model number, batch number, serial number and the date code, formatted as "MMDDYYYY," are printed on a label on the bottom of the ride-on toy. The Surge 12V Camo 4X4 was sold at Walmart nationwide between June 2016 and March 2017, the Surge 12V XL Quad sold at Academy Sports + Outdoors stores nationwide from September 2016 through March 2017, and the Tonka 12-volt Might Dump Truck was sold at Toys R Us stores nationwide and online at ToysRUs.com from July 2016 through November 2016. Details on models and serial numbers can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Dynacraft-Recalls-Ride-On-Toys