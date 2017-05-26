Quantcast
Weekly recalls: Spinner toys, wall sconces

The Associated Press
First Published      Last Updated May 26 2017 12:57 pm

Several models of battery-operated ride-on toys are being recalled because the acceleration pedal can stick, posing a hazard to children.

Other recalled consumer products include lamps with defective switches and wicker furniture with lead paint.

Here's a more detailed look:

RIDE-ON TOYS

DETAILS: Three models of 12-volt battery-operated ride-on toys, including Surge 12V Camo 4X4, Surge 12V XL Quad and Tonka 12V Mighty Dump trucks. The recalled ride-on toys have model numbers and date codes listed in the table below. The model number, batch number, serial number and the date code, formatted as "MMDDYYYY," are printed on a label on the bottom of the ride-on toy. The Surge 12V Camo 4X4 was sold at Walmart nationwide between June 2016 and March 2017, the Surge 12V XL Quad sold at Academy Sports + Outdoors stores nationwide from September 2016 through March 2017, and the Tonka 12-volt Might Dump Truck was sold at Toys R Us stores nationwide and online at ToysRUs.com from July 2016 through November 2016. Details on models and serial numbers can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Dynacraft-Recalls-Ride-On-Toys

WHY: The acceleration pedal on the ride-on toys can stick, posing fall and crash hazards.

INCIDENTS: 19 reports of pedals sticking, including seven reports of minor injuries, including abrasions, cuts and bruises.

HOW MANY: About 20,000.

FOR MORE: Call Dynacraft at 800-551-0032 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit www.dynacraftwheels.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page.

SALT ROCK LAMPS

DETAILS: Lumière brand Rock Salt Lamps in three styles: Basket of Rocks, Carnival of Lights and Rock of Gibraltar. The lamps are pink in color and are mounted on a wooden base or in a black metal basket. The lamps were sold in black cardboard boxes with a photo of the lamp on the front of the box and the UPC bar code number on the bottom of the box. Lamps with the following UPC numbers are included in the recall: Rock of Gibraltar Lamp with UPC 00886946056253, Carnival of Lights with UPC 00886946058325 and Basket of Rocks with UPC 00886946056277. They were sold at At Home, Christmas tree shops, Michaels and other stores nationwide from July 2016 through December 2016.

WHY: The dimmer switch and/or outlet plug can overheat and ignite, posing shock and fire hazards.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 3,900. Also, 80,000 lamps were previously recalled in January 2017.

FOR MORE: Call Sportex at 800-652-3490 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday.

» Next page... 2 3 4 Single page

 

