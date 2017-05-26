Weekly recalls: Spinner toys, wall sconces

WHY: The acceleration pedal on the ride-on toys can stick, posing fall and crash hazards.

INCIDENTS: 19 reports of pedals sticking, including seven reports of minor injuries, including abrasions, cuts and bruises.

HOW MANY: About 20,000.

FOR MORE: Call Dynacraft at 800-551-0032 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit www.dynacraftwheels.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page.

SALT ROCK LAMPS

DETAILS: Lumière brand Rock Salt Lamps in three styles: Basket of Rocks, Carnival of Lights and Rock of Gibraltar. The lamps are pink in color and are mounted on a wooden base or in a black metal basket. The lamps were sold in black cardboard boxes with a photo of the lamp on the front of the box and the UPC bar code number on the bottom of the box. Lamps with the following UPC numbers are included in the recall: Rock of Gibraltar Lamp with UPC 00886946056253, Carnival of Lights with UPC 00886946058325 and Basket of Rocks with UPC 00886946056277. They were sold at At Home, Christmas tree shops, Michaels and other stores nationwide from July 2016 through December 2016.

WHY: The dimmer switch and/or outlet plug can overheat and ignite, posing shock and fire hazards.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 3,900. Also, 80,000 lamps were previously recalled in January 2017.

FOR MORE: Call Sportex at 800-652-3490 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday.