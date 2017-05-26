Adviser differs with coal-loving president

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, left, and White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn talk before a meeting between President Donald Trump and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Junker and European Council President Donald Tusk, at European Union headquarters, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Brussels. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, left, and White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn talk before a meeting between President Donald Trump and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Junker and European Council President Donald Tusk, at European Union headquarters, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Brussels. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)
Washington • President Donald Trump has vowed to revive the coal industry and regularly promises to "put our miners back to work." But one of his top White House advisers apparently does not share Trump's affinity for coal.
Economic adviser Gary Cohn says, "Coal doesn't even really make that much sense anymore as a feedstock."
Cohn made the remarks while briefing reporters Thursday night on Air Force One. He singled out natural gas as "such a cleaner fuel" and said the U.S. could become a "manufacturing powerhouse and still be environmentally friendly" by exporting natural gas and investing in wind and solar energy.