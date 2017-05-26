Fairclough is leaving AAA after 21 years

After 21 years of providing safety tips and gas-price information for AAA Utah, Rolayne Fairclough is moving on.

The longtime spokeswoman for the national travel advocacy organization announced in an email Friday that she had "chosen to terminate my contract" with AAA Northern California, Nevada and Utah.

"My interest in traffic safety came with the death of my son in a crash many years ago, so my advocacy has a deeper meaning to me than just a job," she said in a farewell note to members of the news media on her mailing list.

"Because of that," she added, "I plan to continue using my voice to promote highway safety and look forward to working with you in the future."