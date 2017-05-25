Nu Skin had Utah’s top-paid CEO, with $10.3M paycheck

| Courtesy of Nu Skin Enterprises
Truman Hunt, CEO of Nu Skin Enterprises of Provo, center right, rang the closing bell Monday at the New York Stock Exchange, joined on his left by Sandie Tillotson, cofounder and senior vice president. The company that markets nutritional supplements and personal care products through independent distributors is marking its 25th anniversary in business. Nu Skin is making a presentation to investors in New York on Tuesday. Hunt also was joined at the NYSE by other Nu Skin executives and, to his right, Wang K’uan Ming and Chen Ming Chu, top distributors in Taiwan who bid $67,000 at a company charity auction to be able to participate in the ceremony.
A new survey finds the top-paid CEO in Utah made $10.3 million last year as the head of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
The report released Thursday by The Associated Press found that Nu Skin's Truman Hunt was the highest-compensated CEO in the state for 2016.
The AP and executive data firm Equilar calculated top CEO pay by state using salary, bonuses, benefits and other components.
The Provo-based multilevel marketing company that sells skin care products and nutritional supplements reported $2.21 billion in revenue for 2016. Hunt stepped down in March to become a mission president in San Jose, Calif., for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.