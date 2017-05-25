Nu Skin had Utah’s top-paid CEO, with $10.3M paycheck

A new survey finds the top-paid CEO in Utah made $10.3 million last year as the head of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

The report released Thursday by The Associated Press found that Nu Skin's Truman Hunt was the highest-compensated CEO in the state for 2016.

The AP and executive data firm Equilar calculated top CEO pay by state using salary, bonuses, benefits and other components.

The Provo-based multilevel marketing company that sells skin care products and nutritional supplements reported $2.21 billion in revenue for 2016. Hunt stepped down in March to become a mission president in San Jose, Calif., for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.