Utah exports hit $3 billion milestone in first quarter of 2017

In 2016's first quarter, Hong Kong took in $396 million worth of Utah exports, largely metals such as copper from Rio Tinto Kennecott's Bingham Canyon Mine in the Oquirrh Mountains.

This January alone, however, exports to Hong Kong topped $500 million. For the quarter, Miller said, they added up to $802 million.

Exports to the United Kingdom and Canada were comparable to each other in value — $319.2 million and $318.6 million, respectively. So were the values of goods and services shipped to China ($189.8 million) and Mexico ($182.4 million).

While overall metals exports declined 1.8 percent to $1.2 billion, Miller said that dip was more than offset by an 18.6 percent increase in transportation equipment exports ($233.5 million) and a 16.5 percent bump in chemical shipments ($288.6 million).

Small declines occurred in the exports of computer and electronic products (down 4.4 percent, to $466 million) and food products (down 5.4 percent, to $212 million).

Within economic clusters promoted by the trade center and the Governor's Office of Economic Development, the information technology and software cluster again dominated the export front, amounting to $69.5 million.

"Most Utahns are surprised that software is such a large export category," Miller said, citing as an example the solid-state memory products that IM Flash Technologies produces at its facility in Lehi.

His trade services director, Teren Taniuchi, added that several Utah companies also manufacture computer chips and microchips. The state's IT and software exports went primarily to Japan, Mexico, Belgium, Chile and Canada.

Taniuchi noted that for one of the first times, the United Arab Emirates emerged as a noteworthy trading partner, receiving an unspecified amount of energy and natural-resource products.

Two other outlier countries that figured into the quarterly export report were Zimbabwe and Guatemala. They ranked third and fourth in the outdoor recreation export category, where total quarterly sales reached $10.65 million.

"Those [two countries] aren't large markets, so it will be interesting to see what's going on there," said Taniuchi, speculating that the exports were tied to manufacturing operations that several outdoor companies have in those countries.

