Lounges vs. lines: Testing travel with and without perks

Candice Choi, who covers the food industry, has no such perks.

Scott saved more than 45 minutes total in waiting in lines at the airport, avoided crowds and got free food along the way. Candice thought Scott's biggest advantage was the time he saved. The extra space and food he got seemed nice, but less meaningful for a short trip.

Here's how their experiences differed:

——

SECURITY

Scott breezed through the TSA's checkpoint in less than 2 minutes without having to take off his shoes. His laptop stayed in his suitcase, thanks to his membership in the Global Entry program, which includes expedited screening.

It took Candice nearly 15 minutes to get through regular security, which included taking off her shoes and jacket. There was also a delay after she forgot to remove a bottle of water from her purse, and found herself waiting shoeless for her belongings as a TSA agent searched her bag.

On the return flight, Scott cleared security in about 3 minutes. It took Candice 19.

——

AIRPORT

Scott headed for the roomy airline lounge, and took advantage of the free Wi-Fi, newspapers and breakfast spread that included bagels, muffins, hard-boiled eggs, fruit, yogurt and coffee. A day pass costs more than $50, but credit cards aimed at frequent travelers often include lounge access as one benefit that comes with a hefty annual fee of $450 to $550. Scott's card also refunded him the $100 TSA Global Entry fee.

At the gate with everyone else, Candice found a seat with a table. There were outlets to recharge phones and a tablet to order food and get flight updates. She generally avoids eating much right before and during flights, though, and didn't buy any food for the gate.

——

BOARDING AND THE FLIGHTS

Scott's airline status means he boards early, and often gets upgraded for free to first class — where there are no middle seats and passengers still get hot meals. Finding space for luggage in the overhead bins also isn't a worry.