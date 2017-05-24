Texas developers plan upscale SLC office tower

"We're best known for elegantly crafting complex projects," said Robert Fields, Patrinely's president and CEO, explaining that his 34-year-old company is moving into the Salt Lake City market because "the time is right for new Class A space for demanding office tenants."

As defined by the Building Owners and Managers Association, Class A offices compete for premier users with rents above average, "high-quality standard finishes … exceptional accessibility and a definite market presence."

That's the kind of cross-street neighbor that Sinclair Oil Corp. desired when considering offers for the 6.5-acre parcel fronting 600 South.

"Patrinely's will be a tremendous addition to downtown Salt Lake," said Sinclair Senior Vice President Clint Ensign, confirming that the Utah-based company had sold the developers the southwestern corner of 600 South and Main; Patrinely has the option to buy the rest later.

"We're delighted to have them as neighbors," he added. "They have a national footprint. They have done a number of developments in other cities so they're credible, gifted developers."

Patrinely's website said the company has been involved in transactions worth $7.5 billion in 15 states and manages 4.3 million square feet of office space.

Notable projects include Anadarko Petroleum's 800,000-square-foot headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas; a 12-story residential building with 86 condominium units in Phoenix; and involvement in the construction of a 65,000-seat stadium and a large practice facility for the Tennessee Titans of the NFL.

Downtown Alliance Executive Director Jason Mathis was ecstatic that "out-of-state developers are investing in our community. Clearly, downtown's office market remains incredibly strong."

Fields concurred, calling the 650 Main property a "great location" that will get even better if, as the company expects, a TRAX stop is added between 600 and 700 South on Main Street. "And we're right next to the two best hotels in Salt Lake City," he added, referring to Little America and Grand America, both owned by Sinclair.

The Utah Transit Authority does have plans for a TRAX stop at 650 South Main Street, said UTA capital projects director Steve Meyer, noting the agency and developer have talked about the stop and who pays for its future development.

"There is no schedule or cost identified for a future stop," Meyer added.

Terms of the land purchase and the projected cost of the building also were not disclosed.

Much of the project's financing is coming from USAA Real Estate Co., a Texas financial services firm that Fields said has worked closely with Patrinely for three decades and is its partner in projects valued at $1.5 billion.

Dirk Mosis, USAA's managing director, said his company has invested in Utah before and is eager to do so again because of its reliable workforce and investments in infrastructure.

"We've got capital, we've been around, we'll be around," he pledged.