S’mores & Sprinkles for Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Introduces s’mores flavored coffees, vanilla cake batter and sprinkles donuts

Dunkin' Donuts is also celebrating summer with two new donut varieties featuring fun and colorful new sprinkle toppings. The Vanilla Cake Batter Donut features vanilla-flavored cake batter filling, frosted with chocolate icing and topped with confetti sprinkles, while the Dunkin' Donuts Sprinkles Donut is frosted with white icing and topped with pink and orange sprinkles shaped like the brand's iconic "DD" logo. Both are also available beginning May 29 through summer at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide.

National Donut Day is June 2, and donut devotees can rejoice by ringing in the holiday at Dunkin' Donuts with a free donut offer to sweeten the celebration. Continuing a National Donut Day tradition at Dunkin' Donuts, the brand will observe one of its favorite days of the year by offering guests a free classic donut of their choice (while supplies last) with the purchase of any beverage on June 2. Guests can celebrate the holiday with the new Vanilla Cake Batter Donut or new Dunkin' Donuts Sprinkles Donut, as well as the other popular Dunkin' Donuts classic donuts. The offer is good all day on June 2 at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide.

Dunkin' Donuts today also announced a special summer offer for its newest frozen beverage, serving a small Frozen Dunkin' Coffee for the special price of only $1.99 from May 29 through July 2. Crafted to deliver the authentic taste of Dunkin' Donuts' Original Blend coffee, Frozen Dunkin' Coffee is made with a special extract featuring 100% Arabica coffee to bring forward the signature flavor of the brand's premium coffee, blended with ice and dairy for a rich, sweet and creamy beverage to keep guests energized any time of day. The new Vanilla Cake Batter Donut in particular complements the rich flavor of the Frozen Dunkin' Coffee.

