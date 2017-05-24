Delta and Aeromexico expand options for U.S.-Mexico travel

Atlanta and Mexico City • Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) and Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico: AEROMEX.MX) are creating more options and expanded service for travelers flying between the U.S. and Mexico as they strengthen their historic partnership.

This fall, subject to government approval, the airlines will launch five flights in new markets, add frequency in four markets and upgrade aircrafts in two markets. The service enhancements come as the airlines implement a new Joint Cooperation Agreement (JCA) which deepens coordination to better serve customers.

Under the JCA, Delta and Aeromexico will provide customers with expanded travel options and choice while delivering on operational performance and reliability. One of the immediate benefits of the alliance is a 10 percent increase in transborder seat capacity by the end of 2017. Capacity will continue to grow as the airlines expand their combined flight offerings in 2018 and beyond. Travelers can expect an experience that is best in class at every point of their journey as the airlines leverage their joint expertise serving business and leisure markets.