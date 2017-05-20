Quantcast
Police arrest Spanish Fork bank robbery suspects

Police say man gave Wells Fargo teller a note seeking cash.

Spanish Fork police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Wells Fargo bank Saturday morning.

Police responded to the bank at 251 East 1000 North at 10:30 a.m. An unknown man handed a teller a note stating, "this is a robbery provide me with $50s and $100s." The note also mentioned a gun, though the suspect did not display one, a police news release said.

The suspect fled heading southbound, with an undisclosed amount of cash. Authorities were unsure whether he left in a vehicle.

He is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male with short black hair, about 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. Witnesses said he is between 20 and 25.

Spanish Fork and neighboring agencies have searched the area using canine units, with no success, the release said.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Spanish Fork Police Department at 801-804-4700.

