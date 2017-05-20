Police arrest Spanish Fork bank robbery suspects

Spanish Fork police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Wells Fargo bank Saturday morning.

Police responded to the bank at 251 East 1000 North at 10:30 a.m. An unknown man handed a teller a note stating, "this is a robbery provide me with $50s and $100s." The note also mentioned a gun, though the suspect did not display one, a police news release said.

The suspect fled heading southbound, with an undisclosed amount of cash. Authorities were unsure whether he left in a vehicle.

He is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male with short black hair, about 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. Witnesses said he is between 20 and 25.