Huntsman family, Koch foundation give combined $50 million gift to Utah State University’s business school

"This is a big, hairy, audacious goal and we know that it will take many generations to achieve," he continued. "But nonetheless, we believe it's in our reach."

USU's business school has been named after Huntsman since a 2007 donation from the wealthy industrialist that allowed the Logan school to create faculty chairmanships and scholarships in his name.

The latest Huntsman Foundation gift will be used to expand USU's Huntsman Scholars program, which combines financial aid with international study opportunities and mentoring. The program currently includes roughly 100 students — or 25 per academic year — but will grow to a total of 400 students, Anderson said.

USU President Noelle Cockett praised the out-of-classroom studies made available through by the Huntsman Scholars Program, saying they offered an enhanced educational experience that exposed students to a more diverse range of ideas.

"I think the Huntsman Scholars are actually a model for some things we'd like to do more broadly across campus," Cockett said.

Anderson said the Koch Foundation gift will create six faculty positions at the Huntsman School and support faculty and student research. The donation will also expand the three Koch scholarships offered by the school, including the Koch Scholars program, which offers academic stipends to a small group of students to attend weekly discussions on books and other curated materials.

A new Center for Growth and Opportunity will also be launched at USU, officials said, with a focus on research, seminars and workshops, in conjunction with the donations.

"This gift will be transformational for the Huntsman School," Cockett said.

Brothers Charles and David Koch are known for their contributions to libertarian- and conservative-leaning think tanks, advocacy groups and political campaigns. Some of their donations to higher learning institutions have generated criticisms and speculation that the Koch's foundations are seeking to inject partisanship into higher education.

In 2015, a $1.5 million grant to USU from the Charles Koch Foundation drew a backlash from a group of students seeking transparency on the arrangement.

Anderson said USU administrators are cognizant of the controversy that has followed Koch donations to colleges and universities, but he described the foundation as a supportive partner and denied any instance of partisan pressure.

"They've never attempted to, nor would we allow them to, exercise any undue influence," Anderson said.

He added that if left-leaning philanthropists wished to support the Huntsman School of Business mission, the school would gladly accept those donations as well.

"By definition, we believe a university should be a place where competing ideas clash and are challenged," Anderson said.

Paul Huntsman, son of Jon Huntsman Sr. and owner and publisher of The Salt Lake Tribune, said the joint donation to USU stems from a longstanding business relationship between Huntsman Corporation and Koch Industries.